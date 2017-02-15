Forecast: Cooler and drier weather returns to the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

A much cooler and drier day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs around 60-63 degrees. Clouds will gradually clear from the north today.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be mainly in the mid 30s.

Thursday looks sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s and lows in he upper 30s.

