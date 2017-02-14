American Legion national commander says Shulkin "good choice" to head VA

Charles E. Schmidt, national commander of the American Legion, speaks at the American Legion Post 24 in Hattiesburg Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM.

David Shulkin was sworn in Tuesday as the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The senate voted 100-0 Monday to confirm him.

Shulkin is a holdover from the Obama administration who had served as the VA's top health official for the last two years.

Before he was at the VA, Shulkin was president and CEO of the Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and President of the Morristown Medical Center.

The national commander of the American Legion said Tuesday night in Hattiesburg that Shulkin was a "good choice" to head the VA.

Charles Schmidt was at the Hub City's Post 24 as part of a tour of Mississippi American Legion posts.

He said he met with Shulkin last November and believes he has the veterans best interests at heart.

"I saw him in Washington, D.C. during the veterans inaugural gala just very briefly," said Schmidt. "And I said, 'I know you're in the confirmation process and if you are successful, just don't forget to go out and talk to those recipients of the VA healthcare and the service that they receive.'"

Schmidt was elected commander of the American Legion on Sept. 1, 2016.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.