Large home burns in Jones County

Large home burns in Jones County

Photo credit: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo credit: Jones Co. Fire Council
Photo credit: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo credit: Jones Co. Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from the Jones County Council. 

At 8:23 Monday morning, units from Rustin and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene of a reported structure fire on Wren-Sam Road; responding units were advised that the occupants had safely escaped the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters with Rustin found a deep-seated fire in the single family, 2,000 square foot home, and subsequently requested assistance for water and personnel from a neighboring Jones County fire district.

An aggressive interior attack was initiated, but due to the compromising of structural components in the home, the interior attack of the structure was abandoned to ensure the safety of the firefighters. Assistance was also requested from Wayne County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Personnel remained on scene until shortly after 12 p.m. for overhaul and salvage operations. 

