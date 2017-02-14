Hattiesburg getting new neighborhood park

Hattiesburg will soon be getting another neighborhood park./Photo credit: WDAM

Hattiesburg will soon be getting another neighborhood park.

The city's public school district will provide a one-and-a-half-acre piece of land on the 800 block of Hardy Street next to the Hattiesburg Public School District’s central office.

The money from the park's first phase of construction will come from bond dollars secured by state representatives Percy Watson and Toby Barker as well as money coming from the HPSD Foundation.

Foundation officials believe it is a way to turn the overgrown lot into a shining star for the city.

"To me, the tremendous opportunity here is to work with the community and the neighborhood association and other interested groups here in Hattiesburg to find out what do we want this to be? What are all of the possibilities?” said Dan Kibodeaux, HPSD Foundation consultant.

Jas N Smith with the Hattiesburg Public School District, said, "Initially, this was started a number of years ago by a previous superintendent with the idea of creating a walking trail and community use area.”

School officials said there will not be any school district funds being used for the project. The land originally was owned by the founder of Hattiesburg, William H. Hardy.

