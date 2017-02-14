VisitHattiesburg donating merchandise profit to tornado relief

The Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions are donating profits from "HBURG" branded merchandise purchased through March 12 to tornado relief.

"We believe that it's really important to showcase the community spirit, while also raising funds for last month's tornado recovery and rebuilding," said Danielle Herrington, accounting supervisor for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

People can buy shirts, silicon pint cups, fanny packs, blankets, tote bags, water bottles, hats, anything with the HBURG logo, at the Hattiesburg Visitor’s Center, Hattiesburg Zoo, Saenger Theater and the African American Military History Museum to help support those who lost everything in the Jan. 21 tornado.

MOBILE USERS: View VisitHattiesburg merchandise here.

“It is important to us at VisitHattiesburg to support our community during this time of recovery and rebuilding for those individuals, families and organizations impacted by the tornado last month. The sale of these HBURG items will serve a dual purpose—raising funds for the tornado relief and showcasing the unity of the community in which we live by promoting the HBURG brand,” said Rick Taylor, executive director for Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.

Herrington said, "It feels good to be able give back to the community that means so much to us because Hattiesburg is our home. It's our passion, and it's our commitment. So we couldn't just stand by and not do anything."

Buying and using HBURG items also gives customers perks. Anyone who wears an HBURG shirt to the zoo gets a free train ticket, and those who buy silicon “sili" pint cups can receive a free soft drink at the zoo, USO or Saenger Theater.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.