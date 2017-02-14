Funeral arrangements set for USM student

The University of Southern Mississippi confirmed an undergraduate student died in New Orleans overnight.

New details are emerging regarding the death of a University of Southern Mississippi undergrad Cole Whaley.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Whaley.

Funeral arrangements have been set for a University of Southern Mississippi student that died over the weekend in New Orleans.

Cole Whaley's funeral will be held in Spanish Fort, Alabama Wednesday at the Sanctuary of Spanish Fort United Methodist Church.

The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to NOPD reports, Whaley fell through a closed 11th story hotel window and landed on the ground in an outdoor area located on the 4th floor near the hotel's pool. Findings from the autopsy performed by my office on Mr. Whaley reveal injuries consistent with reported circumstances including multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage.

A fraternity member told Seven On Your Side that the incident was a "freak accident, the window shattered, it was a real bad accident."

Students on campus have been paying their respects to Whaley by setting up memorials outside of sorority and fraternity houses.

We have seen the unity and love of this university during this tough time. I was amazed to walk up to the fountain last night and see this. pic.twitter.com/1qWiMp5m94 — Andy Causey (@andycausey) February 14, 2017

USM and fraternity alumni are offering counseling services and support to those affected by Whaley’s death. Student Counseling Services (SCS) can be reached at (601) 266-4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at (601) 606-4357 (HELP).

