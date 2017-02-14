Petal Purple Heart recipient creates art from tornado debris

A Petal man touched a woman's heart all the way in Texas when he crafted the aftermath of destruction and devastation and created beauty and hope.

Stephanie Lembo owns a home in Petal and came back to her property to find the destruction the January 21st tornado left of her house as thousands more did.

The military widow for a Purple Heart Veteran, sent in a photo. Logan Hawthorn of Petal, also a Purple Heart recipient, created a beautiful piece of artwork made out of the debris from the destruction of the tornado.

Lembo said, "After spending days cleaning my yard and helping out in my neighborhood, the images that week were so horrific. I think if we see that beauty can come out of destruction, it might make us look at this devastation a little different. He sure changed my outlook on this event."

She said he will send the artwork to her over in Texas.

