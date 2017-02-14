Forecast: Slight chance for severe weather late tonight.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Clouds will gradually increase today with highs in the mid 70s.

A storm system is forecast to move through the area tonight into early Wednesday morning and there is a marginal threat for some severe weather. At this time the main threat appears to be a few strong to severe thunderstorms, strong winds, small hail and may a brief tornado. Please make sure your weather radios are working and we will issue warnings if needed.

Cooler and drier weather returns for Wednesday into Friday.

