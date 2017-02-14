USM’s Moffitt Health Center Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Moffitt Health Center, a full service primary care clinic at The University of Southern Mississippi, has achieved reaccreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

Accreditation distinguishes this primary care facility from many other outpatient facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation. Status as an accredited organization means Moffitt Health Center has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC.

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking accreditation by AAAHC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC surveyors- physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

The University of Southern Mississippi Student Health Services, known since 2015 as Moffitt Health Center, was first established in the 1950’s. In the 1960’s, Beedie Smith Clinic was opened and the first physician director was hired. Initially launched as an infirmary, Student Health Services transitioned to ambulatory care in 1992. In 2002, Student Health Services became accredited by AAAHC for the first time.

In the 15 years of being an accredited AAAHC ambulatory care facility, Moffitt Health Center has undergone valuable change and growth. Services are available to students, faculty, and staff members at the University of Southern Mississippi. A team of physicians, nurse practitioners, and a physician’s assistant provide general medical care to patients, including acute minor illnesses such as colds, sinus problems, and allergies; and chronic medical problems such as asthma, diabetes, and hypertension.

Preventive health services including women’s health exams, cholesterol screening, smoking cessation, and a men’s health program are also available. Moffitt Health Center also has full service laboratory and x-ray technology, a full service pharmacy conveniently located inside the clinic, and a team of health educators on site.

In March 2015, Student Health Services moved into its current location on the Hattiesburg campus. Found on the first floor of Scott Residence Hall, the new, state-of-the-art medical facility provides more space for patient care, including larger pharmacy, lab, and x-ray areas.

Students can see any provider for $20. Cost of labs, x-rays, and immunizations varies by service. Most insurance is accepted for pharmacy and clinical services. Moffitt Health Center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. during the regular semester.

