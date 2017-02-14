Four home runs propel USM Softball

USM softball improved to 4-2 with two wins over No. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday. Courtesy: WDAM

Southern Miss softball swept No. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Lauren Holifield’s three-run homer helped the Lady Eagles capture game one of the doubleheader 4-3.



In game two, Samantha Papp saw her second hit of the day sail over the fence as the sophomore tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Papp’s two homeruns on Sunday were the first two of her career.

Senior Selena Estrada topped off the weekend with a two-run walk-off homer in the seventh to secure USM’s 5-3 win and sweep of Louisiana-Lafayette.



All nine of the Lady Eagles runs on Sunday came in home run fashion.

Southern Miss (4-2) hosts Nicholls State at 7:00 on Friday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.