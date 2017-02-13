Jeff Stockstill to head FCAHS football - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jeff Stockstill to head FCAHS football

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Jeff Stockstill takes over the FCAHS football program after spending the last three seasons as head football coach of Raleigh. Courtesy: WDAM Jeff Stockstill takes over the FCAHS football program after spending the last three seasons as head football coach of Raleigh. Courtesy: WDAM
BROOKLYN, MS (WDAM) -

Forrest County Agricultural High School officially hired Jeff Stockstill as its new head football coach.

Stockstill replaces Lee Sullivan, who resigns after a 13-23 record in three seasons with the Aggies.

After coaching Raleigh to three straight postseason berths including the 2016 3A semifinals, Stockstill comes to FCAHS with high aspirations for a program whose only state championship came in 2013.

“Just like you said there's a lot of banners, lot of tradition here,” Stockstill said. “My goal is to do the best I can with what I have, get the program back on top. I want Forrest County to be the face of 4A football in South Mississippi."

