Jeff Stockstill to head FCAHS football

Forrest County Agricultural High School officially hired Jeff Stockstill as its new head football coach.

Stockstill replaces Lee Sullivan, who resigns after a 13-23 record in three seasons with the Aggies.

After coaching Raleigh to three straight postseason berths including the 2016 3A semifinals, Stockstill comes to FCAHS with high aspirations for a program whose only state championship came in 2013.

“Just like you said there's a lot of banners, lot of tradition here,” Stockstill said. “My goal is to do the best I can with what I have, get the program back on top. I want Forrest County to be the face of 4A football in South Mississippi."

