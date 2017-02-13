The Cottages Cares profit shares benefit Hub City

The Cottages of Hattiesburg has kicked off their “Cottages Cares” campaign working to benefit tornado victims in the Hub City.

The Cottages will partner with businesses in the Hub City for profit-shares to raise money to donate to the Habitat for Humanity that will go toward tornado relief.

“We had just been talking about wanting to give back to the community for a while now, and when the tornado hit we were moved to make it more of an immediate thing,” said Maggie Reynolds, Cottages marketing assistant. “So we started paring up with different businesses around town, restaurants and set up a couple of profit shares so that we can raise awareness, raise money for Habitat for Humanity.”

Reynolds said the staff got together and picked the Habitat for Humanity as its choice to donate the funds for the work they will be doing in the community.

“We decided to work with them because they help repair a lot of the homes that were damaged through the tornadoes, so we’re going to be around town doing the profit share,” Reynolds said.

Cottages Marketing Assistant Jared Lanier, said, “I’m friends with people that go to William Carey and that were touched by it, it’s just a really tragic event."

The week-long efforts will lead up to the third Annual Habitat Heroes Flag Football game between the Hattiesburg Police and Fire Department.

Monday: Buffalo Wild Wings -11 a.m. - noon

Tuesday: Blood Drive @ The Cottages – noon - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Which Wich- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: Glory Bound- 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday: Firehouse Subs- 4 p.m. -close

Saturday: Habitat Heroes Game @ Hattiesburg High - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.