Pastor sentenced to 5 years for physical relationship with minor

A Wayne County pastor is sentenced to five years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Christopher Beam pleaded guilty Monday to lustful touching and exploitation of a child.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 30 years with 25 years suspended.

Investigators said Beam was a substitute teacher and bus driver at Beat 4 School in Wayne County in January 2016 when he kissed a 12-year-old girl in the school’s bathroom.

The victim told officials she was texting Beam when he convinced her to leave class and meet him there.

Beam was fired from both positions at the school and his roll at Evergreen Baptist Church in Shubuta after his arrest.

According to officials, the victim’s family was “very pleased” with Monday's outcome.

