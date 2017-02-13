Google satellite images show Hattiesburg's growth over time

How much has the Hub City changed over the past three decades? Google Earth will take you through space and time to find out.

Since 1984, Google has been collecting satellite images of the world.

Now 32 years later, we can see the development and growth of the Hub City and surrounding areas. The satellite images show growth from December 1984 to December 2016.

MOBILE USERS: View satellite images here.

You can also watch a Google Earth timelapse of Hattiesburg here and anywhere in the world here.

