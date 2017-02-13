1 jailed in Hub City shooting

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a December shooting that injured one person in the Hub City.

Kadarius Nichols, 21, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10, after a traffic stop in Hattiesburg and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said Nichols fled on foot from the traffic stop and was apprehended hiding in bushes.

Nichols was wanted in connection to the Dec. 28, 2016, shooting that happened at the Mark 1 Apartments.

According to HPD, two men were arguing when one pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Nichols was previously arrested in December 2014 and charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder and street gang activity in connection to the shooting death of Nathaniel Alexander.

His bond was set at $100,000 following that 2014 arrest, and he was indicted by a grand jury in 2016.

Nichols is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.

