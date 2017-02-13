Laurel Police preparing for Mardi Gras parade

Chief Tyrone Stewart and the Laurel Police Department are preparing for the annual Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade.

After the recent stabbing in Ocean Springs, Laurel officials said the city prepares every year for events in a heavily populated area, and they understand the importance of making sure that everyone is safe.

“We try here at the Laurel Police Department to train for every scenario,” Stewart said.

The city of Laurel holds multiple events every year, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, the Mardi Gras parade, and the annual night out against crime. Chief Stewart gives credit to the people of Laurel.

"One thing about all of the citizens in the city of Laurel, If they see something or hear something out of the ordinary they're going to let somebody know," Stewart said.

The Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade will be held on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in downtown Laurel.

"The city can expect a lot of fun for a good cause, but if there's any problems, we will deal with them," Stewart said

