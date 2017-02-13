Mississippi bluesman wins Grammy

A Mississippi bluesman won his first Grammy over the weekend.

Bobby Rush attended The Grammy's Sunday night and won the award for best traditional blues album.

He named his album off of his song, "Porcupine Meat".

The artist has recorded over 300 songs in his 60 year career.

"To win at this age and time and after this many records, when you think something in your mind that you'll never win then it comes up," said Rush. "That makes you double happy."

This was Rush's fourth Grammy nomination.

He's also received 41 nominations and 10 awards from the Blues Foundation, as well as being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2006.

His song "Porcupine Meat" features Hattiesburg artist Vasti Jackson.

"I'm bringing the Grammy home to Mississippi," said Rush. "Mississippi, here I come."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.