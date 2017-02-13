DREAM of Hattiesburg, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources host youth conference

(The following information comes from DREAM of Hattiesburg. For more details, call 601-545-2102.)



Who: DREAM of Hattiesburg, Inc. and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, in conjunction with the DREAM Community Planning Coalition's School Superintendent Committee, are sponsoring this year's Youth Conference.

What: It Starts With Us 2017 is a superintendent-supported event that will feature Frankie Johnson and Andre Heath as speakers. Frankie Johnson is the Project Coordinator for the I Got U Healthy Life Choices for Teens program. Andre Heath is the Assistant to the Dean for Strategic Initiatives in the college of science and technology at The University of Southern Mississippi and a local motivational speaker. Ninth through twelfth grade students from across the Pine Belt have been invited to participate. Students will be engaged in learning about topics such as bullying, suicide, social media messaging, and ATOD (Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug) prevention and more. Community vendors will also be present to provide students with information about various educational and recreational opportunities in the Pine Belt region.

When: Friday, February 17, 2017 from 8:45am - 2:15pm

Where: Parkway Heights UMC, Founder's Hall, 2420 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS. 39401

