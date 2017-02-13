MLK Community Development Corporation holds Black History Program

(The following is a press release from the MLK Community Development Corporation. For more details, call 601-323-7651.)

The MLK Community Development Corporation will conduct its annual Black History Program on Feb. 26, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Mitchell Williams, multi-area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be the guest speaker.

The event will be held at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Laurel.

The annual event is being sponsored by the MLK CDC and this year's chairperson is Brenda Stubbs.

The public is invited to attend and encourage your young people to come take part in this celebration. For more information please contact 601-323-7651.