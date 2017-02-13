Perry County man sentenced for 2014 murder

A Perry County man has been sentenced for the role he played in a 2014 murder.

Byron Armstrong, 27 was found guilty by a jury Thursday afternoon in the 2014 shooting death of James Hartfield, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Armstrong was found guilty of one count of murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has been sentenced to life in prison for both counts.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.