Forecast: Cooler weather expected today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures on tap for today with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

A storm system will pass through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and some severe weather is possible. Please stay tuned to further forecasts.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

