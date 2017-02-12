Recall Alert: Potential listeria contamination in Sargento Cheese products

A popular cheese producer is recalling some of its products because of a listeria scare.

Sargento Cheese has issued a recall of two of it's products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The supplier is including five other products in the recall out of "an abundance of caution."

On the website, a statement from Sargento said there are no confirmed illnesses. You can go online to the Sargento website to check the package's UPC code to see if your product is affected by the recall.

The recalled retail products are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

A statement on the Sargento website reads, "Sargento is committed to food safety and the quality and integrity of our products. The safety of our consumers and our employees is our top priority at Sargento and at the very heart of all we do."

