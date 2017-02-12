Recall Alert: Potential listeria contamination in Sargento Cheese products

A democratic candidate has been chosen for the city of Laurel’s Ward 7 councilman position during the run-off election Tuesday night.More >>
The Jones County Junior College men's basketball program was already set for a huge shift with the loss of a talented seven-man sophomore class.More >>
The former Forrest County Jail in downtown Hattiesburg will soon have another new tenant conducting business.More >>
A Hub City woman convicted for her involvement in the murders of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate was denied a motion for a new trial on Tuesday. Calloway, 24, was convicted of attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and hindering prosecution on May 3, 2017 for her roles in the 2015 shooting deaths of the two officers.More >>
