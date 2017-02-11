Annual Chili Cook Off raises funds for Laurel downtown development

Laurel residents attend the annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Laurel residents gathered Saturday for a culinary event, which raised funds for downtown development.

Magnolia State Bank held its annual Chili Cook Off.

Several teams of chili specialists served up their best recipes for prize money and trophies.

The event raised money for facade grants and the upcoming phase two lighting and brickyard projects.

