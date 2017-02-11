Hattiesburg celebrates Fat Tuesday with 6th Caerus Parade

The 6th annual Caerus Mardi Gras Parade makes its way down Hardy Street Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Thousands of Pine Belt residents donned purple, green and gold Saturday to celebrate Mardi Gras a little early in Hattiesburg.

The 6th annual Caerus Mardi Gras Parade rolled down Hardy Street at 11 a.m.

About 45 floats from different organizations participated.

A New Orleans-style band led the way and there were plenty of beads thrown to onlookers.

