FEMA sets up mitigation stations at Petal, Hattiesburg Lowe's

FEMA is providing information about building safer and stronger at Lowe's stores in Petal and Hattiesburg through Feb. 14. Photo credit WDAM.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping those wanting to rebuild stronger and safer after last month's tornado.

FEMA has set up tables at Lowe's stores in Petal and Hattiesburg, staffed by mitigation specialists who can provide tips and answer questions about reducing future home damage.

The organization also has information about building tornado safe rooms.

"With tornadic events, safe rooms are a really, really good investment and we really highly recommend that people come by and get free information," said Ken Higginbotham, a public information officer with FEMA.

"For these guys to come in and give us information on how to protect ourselves and the things that we could do or could have, is very valuable," said Saundra Garnand, a Petal resident who visited Lowe's on Saturday.

FEMA will be at the Lowe's stores from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

