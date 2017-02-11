Lady Eagles have close game in softball tournament

Two Iowa State University pitchers checked the University of Southern Mississippi softball team on three hits Saturday afternoon as the Lady Eagles dropped a 6-4 decision in the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Tournament.

USM (1-2) managed just three singles off Brianna Weilbacher (1-0) and Savannah Sanders, who earned her first save of the season.

Caitlyn Aldous, Samantha Papp and Kaelyn Christofferson each singled, while Aldous and Papp drove in a run each.

Sami Williams led ISU (1-2) with two doubles,a RBI and run scored. Kaylee Bosworth homered, drove in two runs and scored a run. Kelsey McFarland had a single, RBI and run scored. Logan Schaben and Kirsten Caudle each had a single and scored a run, while Sally Woolport hit a single.

USM led 2-1 after two innings, but the Lady Cyclones put up four runs in the top of the third inning. The Lady Eagles cut their deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth, but could get no closer.

USM starter Samantha Robles was touched for three runs on three hits in two innings. She walked two, while striking out three.

Reliever Jade Lewis was tapped for two runs on three hits in 2/3 innings, while Jillian Johnson allowed one run on one hit in 4 1/3 innings.

USM will face Ball State today at 7 p.m.