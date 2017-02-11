Southern Miss student dies in New Orleans

An undergraduate student from the University of Southern Mississippi died in New Orleans overnight.

University officials said they were notified on Saturday Cole Whaley, a student from Mobile, Ala. and member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, died in New Orleans.

“The University was informed Saturday morning of the death of one of our students, Cole Whaley,” said Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students. “We are all saddened by this tragedy, and are reaching out to his family, friends and loved ones to offer our prayers and support.”

USM will offer counseling services to those affected by Whaley’s death. Student Counseling Services (SCS) can be reached at (601) 266-4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at (601) 606-4357 (HELP).

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers of Pi Kappa Phi Southern Miss. We send our condolences along with our support. ODH — MSU Pi Kappa Phi (@MissStatePiKapp) February 11, 2017

“We learned of this tragic accident early Saturday morning,” said Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cole’s family and friends.”

The fraternity alumni are providing support and counseling services in conjunction with the university.

WDAM 7 News reached out to the Orleans Parish coroner for information regarding Whaley's death, but has not received a return call.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.