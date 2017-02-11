Bond set for man charged in Marion County murder

One person is dead, and bond has been set for a suspect charged in connection to the Friday night shooting in Marion County.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 108 Old Morgantown Road in the Foxworth Community just before 7 p.m. Friday.

"Deputies found a body in the driveway of the residence, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," said Marion County Sheriff's Department Capt. Pete Williams.

Calen Malek Shaw, 23, was later identified as the victim by Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson. She added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

Kendarious Brister, 23, of Foxworth, was arrested a short time after at a relative's house on Highway 587. He was charged with murder.

Brister was in court Monday where his bond was set at $1 million. He was transported back to the Marion County Jail after his hearing.

"The course of the investigation led us to Brister, and we were able to take him into custody without incident," said Williams. "The motive is still unclear at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing."

If you have any information regarding the crime, contact the Marion County Sheriff's Department at 601-736-5051.

