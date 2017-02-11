Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club reopens

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club will reopen Monday, Feb. 13.

The Salvation Army building was heavily damaged during the Jan. 21 tornado.

The temporary location will be at 3901 Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg at the old PCS elementary school.

House will be from 3:30 - 6 p.m. Pickups will occur as usual.

