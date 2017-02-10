Special needs prom held at Temple Baptist Church

With the red carpet laid out, and the paparazzi cheering them out, it was truly a night to shine for a group of special guest at Temple Baptist Church.

This special needs prom was part of Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to shine event.

This year Temple Baptist Church was chosen to host the prom.

Pastor Darryl Craft says their mission was to make every special guest feel special.

“Every individual is so special and we called out their names individually to make them feel recognized and identified and loved for who they are,” Pastor Craft explained.

It all made for a night they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.