Jones County man pleads guilty to fondling 13-year-old girl

A Jones County man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl was in court Friday.

Ocie Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of fondling from an incident that happened in 2016.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years to serve and five years probation.

In January, the mother had contacted authorities after finding three journal entries her child's diary.

A forensic interview was scheduled and conducted with the victim.

Two separate occasions of inappropriate sexual encounters were revealed between the juvenile and Smith, according to the Jones County Sheriff's department.

Smith was taken in to custody Feb. 1.

