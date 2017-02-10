Hub City Mardi Gras Parade to kick off Saturday

The 2017 Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hub City.

Streets in the Hub City will begin closing at 10 a.m., starting from Highway 49 and Hardy, to 38th Avenue and Hardy Street.

“If you don’t plan on getting stuck in the traffic or don’t want to be, don’t come around the area over there, make an alternate route so that you get to where you need to go in a timely manner as well,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Traffic will be impacted for roughly four to five hours, according to Traxler, and the streets will be cleaned after the event is over.

Traxler added that if you move the barricades or go around them on the parade route, you could be arrested, ticketed or fined.

