HPD offering citizen's academy

The Hattiesburg Police Department is hosting a citizen’s academy for members of the community.

“Take advantage of a fascinating opportunity to become a valued partner with the Hattiesburg Police Department, and become a distinguished graduate of this worthwhile law enforcement educational awareness program,” per the department’s academy listing.

Enrollment will begin May 2, 2017, and the deadline to enroll is March 13, 2017.

The academy is open to all citizens, and as the applications come in, a waiting list will be established.

It will span several meetings over the course of three weeks.

For additional information, and registration forms contact Maxine Coleman at 601-554-1005 or by email at mcoleman@hattiesburgms.com.

