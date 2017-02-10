Additional card skimmer found on Highway 49

New Augusta police are hoping to catch the person responsible for placing credit car skimmers on gas pumps at a local convenience store.

New Augusta Police said two credit card skimmers were placed on pumps at the Tater's Food and Fuel on Highway 98. Photo credit WDAM.

Several people victims of card skimmers at Perry Co. convenience store

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said at least 15 people are victims of card skimming in New Augusta.

More than a dozen people victims of card skimmers in Perry Co.

The investigation into who placed skimmers on several gas pumps at a Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta has expanded.

Hattiesburg Police and the Forrest/Perry County District Attorney's Office have joined an investigation into who placed credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a New Augusta convenience store. Photo credit WDAM.

With dozens of gas stations in the Pine Belt, reports of card skimmers on gas pumps are on the rise, and it is something authorities are trying to get a handle on.

The FBI is assisting an investigation to find out who placed credit card skimmers on several gas pumps at a Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta two weeks ago.

The FBI and MBI have joined the investigation to find out who placed credit card skimmers on gas pumps at Tater's Food and Fuel two weeks ago. Photo credit WDAM.

Hattiesburg police removed four devices from a Hub City gas station, which they claim could be card skimmers.

Another skimming device was found at a gas station in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM

More gas skimming devices have been found in the Pine Belt.

Hattiesburg police are currently investigating a device found at a gas station on Highway 49.

The device was located at Maples Gas Station.

HPD is on scene removing the device and checking other pumps for tampering.

Skimming devices are continuing to be a problem for the Pine Belt.

Four other possible devices were found Monday at a separate gas station on U.S. 98.

At least one bank ATM has also been tampered with.

“We have had a bank here in Hattiesburg that did actually find a device on one of their ATMs, and they contacted us immediately,” Traxler said.

If you are using an ATM, be sure that you shake and pull on the place where you insert the card. If it seems tampered with or comes off, contact authorities.

The skimmers, depending on the card type used, can get a variety of information.

“If you use a credit card, any information that you punch in to the key pad is actually being recorded as well as the card information so that they can use that to duplicate the card,” Traxler said. “If you use a debit card, then it does get your pin number so they can ultimately go to the bank and use it at an ATM machine and be able to get out however much your bank allows in one day.”

The problem originally began in Perry County at Taters Gas Station, but has been linked to several cases in Forrest County as well.

The FBI and MBI are involved in that on-going investigation.

Deputies in Iberville Parish, LA executed the largest gas skimmer arrest in state history Friday, which resulted in the seizure of numerous credit cards, computers, and multiple card reading devices that were used in identity theft and credit card fraud.

Because of the magnitude of the investigation, which covers multiple jurisdictions and multiple states, the Secret Service was called in to assist in the investigation. The Secret Service handles skimming investigations and said each skimmer can hold the data of around 800 to 1,000 credit cards. Each credit card is worth a minimum of $500.

If you are a victim of a skimming device, follow the steps listed here to further protect yourself.

