Consider This: Respect our elected leaders

Living in a democracy, Americans have elections so people can choose who represents them in office.

When there is more than one candidate, someone will win and someone will lose. That is the way the process works. When there is a close contest, like the recent presidential election, and significant differences in the platforms, many people get upset when their candidate doesn't win; however, that's part of the voting process, and it is one of the greatest rights we have as Americans.

Pine Belt residents often enjoy their local elections. During election years, political signs can be seen in many yards as citizens support their favorite candidates.

Citizens can express opinions and disagree with decisions or philosophy, but at the end of the day Donald Trump is President of ALL Americans and our local officials are elected to serve ALL local residents.

We should all offer our support for any elected leaders, whether we voted for them or not.

Consider This: Disrespect for elected leaders and constant negativity is not healthy.

Politicians will come and go, but one thing will never change - America is by far the best country in the world. We should all be thankful for that and realize we can accomplish much more by rolling up our sleeves and working together. That is the way to show the world the best of America.

