Pine Belt Federal Credit Union distributing lunches to storm victims

Hot lunches will be served to storm victims from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Petal.

The Pine Belt Federal Credit Union will be distributing lunches to storm victims this weekend.

According to Bobby Green, CEO at Pine Belt Federal, a distribution site will be set up at Petal Upper Elementary School Saturday on Hillcrest Drive from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They will also drive through neighborhoods handing out lunches to workers that don't want to to take the time to come pick it up.

The group will be serving hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, cookies and a drink.

Green expects to distribute around 400 lunches.

