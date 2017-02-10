Southern Miss School of Music to Present Trumpet Festival Feb. 18

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Mark Clodfelter, a Shires Performing Artist, international soloist and professor of trumpet and three-time Grammy nominee, and Chair of the Department of Studio Music and Jazz at The University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Dr. John Daversa will headline this year’s Trumpet Festival Saturday, Feb. 18 at The University of Southern Mississippi.

This all-day event will include several free public offerings: an 11 a.m. master class with Professor Clodfelter, a 1 p.m. master class with Dr. Daversa; a 3:30 p.m. master class with Southern Miss Assistant Professor of Trumpet Dr. Timothy Tesh; and an evening concert featuring the Festival Trumpet Ensemble, Southern Miss Trumpet Ensemble and guest artists. All events will be held in Marsh Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

Dr. Tesh says, “Having worked extensively with both of these gentlemen over the years, and having admired their playing for all that time, I couldn’t be more excited to have them join me for my first Trumpet Festival at Southern Miss.”

Mark Clodfelter is a versatile performer of international acclaim and a Grammy-nominated recording artist. As a soloist, he has appeared in many of the world’s finest performing venues and can be heard as principal trumpet of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra, and the Trade Winds recording ensemble of Tampa, Fla. At home in a great array of styles, his commercial affiliations have recently included split lead with the DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra and the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra. He has also appeared with such headliners as The O' Jays, Gladys Knight, Mannheim Steam Roller, the Moody Blues, the Lettermen, Doc Severinson, Bob Mintzer, Frank Mantooth, Lou Rawls, Glen Campbell and Ray Charles.

Dr. John Daversa is a versatile and internationally respected performer (Trumpet/EVI), composer, arranger, producer, bandleader, educator, and BFM Jazz recording artist. He is a winner of the Herb Alpert Award, David Joel Miller Award, the National Trumpet Competition, the ITG Jazz Soloist Competition, and was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition. His celebrated and distinctive musical perspective has been a passport to performances on world stages such as “The Today Show,” “Late Nite with David Letterman,” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” as well as festivals including Live 8 (Berlin), Hamburg Music Festival, Java Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival, Montreux Festival, and the Playboy Jazz Festival.

Dr. Daversa has also had the opportunity to perform or record with artists such as Fiona Apple, Michael Bublé, Dori Caymi, Andraé Crouch, Sheryl Crow, Herbie Hancock, Bob Mintzer Big Band, and The Yellowjackets. His latest big band release, Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles (2016), reverently twists and melts the iconic Beatles songbook with a 40-plus orchestra featuring vocal artists Renee Olstead and Katisse Buckingham.

To register, or for more information, visit http://www.usm.edu/music/trumpet or contact Dr. Timothy Tesh via email at timothy.tesh@usm.edu.

