Forecast: Very nice weekend expected.

Happy Friday, everyone!

It's going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy and not as cold tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

