A local business in Petal is helping others in the Friendly City that were affected by the Jan. 21 tornado.

Planet Nutrition donated $600 to the Petal Children's Task Force. The money was raised by holding a "Smoothie Fundraiser," where a dollar from each smoothie sold was collected for the donation.

Petal Children's Task Force is an advocate for families and children who live in the Petal School District.

