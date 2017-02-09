Teen criminally charged in Petal High threats

A Petal High School student has been criminally charged after allegedly making threats to harm specific individuals.

The teen, whose name and age are not being released, was charged with two misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Those charges are stalking with a credible threat and disturbance of a school session, according to Petal School District officials.

The juvenile has been detained at the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Petal School Police.

Authorities were made aware of the situation last week after a student informed a staff member of verbal threats overheard on campus.

“Our staff immediately engaged into an investigation regarding the situation and contacted the Petal School Police Department,” Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. “The investigation quickly revealed the student possibly had intentions to harm multiple people.”

According to Dillon, the student posed no immediate danger to campus or individuals at that time.

“The student and incident did not interfere with any school matters or normal operations of the school day,” said Dillon. “The student was removed from class without any incident.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to district officials. The investigation is being handled by the Petal School Police Department, in conjunction with Petal Police and Forrest County Youth Court.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.