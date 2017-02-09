Hattiesburg car dealerships donate $13K to William Carey

William Carey University got another boost in donations from the community after an EF-3 tornado struck the campus Jan. 21.



Toyota of Hattiesburg recently pledged $250 per car sold and donated $9,250 to the university.

Its sister company, Hattiesburg Cars, presented a $3,250 check. In total, the companies raised about $13,000 for the university.

"Toyota was one of the first to step forward with the offer and we are seeing the culmination of that offer today with these two checks, which will be a tremendous help to our students and to the university,” said Tommy King, William Carey University president.

Vice President of Toyota of Hattiesburg Alton Pierce said, "College brings so many people to the community that makes great adults out of them. Definitely what we want to support is higher education."

King said that they are expecting to have students back on the campus by Feb. 20 for the start of their spring term.

