1 injured in Hub City armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that injured an elderly male in the Hub City.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to the 200 block of South 27th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

“The victim advised they were unloading their groceries from their vehicle when they were struck several times in the back of the head with a metal rod,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “The victim advised a black male suspect was standing over them asking for their wallet at which time the victim advised the suspect wen in the victim’s pocket and took their wallet.”

Traxler added that the suspect then fled the scene on foot, and the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

