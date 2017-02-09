Two suspects sought in December armed robbery

The suspects displayed handguns and demanded money from the registers. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police need the public's help locating two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in December 2016.

The incident occurred at the Minit Mart near Palmers Crossing on Highway 49.

According to police, the suspects entered the business and displayed handguns, demanding money from the register.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is asked to call 601-545-4971.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.