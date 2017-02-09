Hub City man convicted in 2014 double-shooting, armed robbery

The University of Southern Mississippi appears to have a date with history on the horizon. Kirk McCarty turned in the fifth consecutive quality start by a Golden Eagle pitcher and Taylor Braley and Mason Irby drove in three runs each Saturday afternoon as No. 19 USM clinched its eighth Conference USA series of the season with a 9-4 victory over the University of Alabama-Birmingham.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi appears to have a date with history on the horizon. Kirk McCarty turned in the fifth consecutive quality start by a Golden Eagle pitcher and Taylor Braley and Mason Irby drove in three runs each Saturday afternoon as No. 19 USM clinched its eighth Conference USA series of the season with a 9-4 victory over the University of Alabama-Birmingham.More >>
A Hattiesburg man has invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
A Hattiesburg man has invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>