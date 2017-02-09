Hub City man convicted in 2014 double-shooting, armed robbery

Thomas was arrested Dec. 15, 2014 after the double shooting, armed robbery that happened at 816 Edwards Street, Shelton’s Fast Food and Grocery. Source: WDAM

A Hub City man has been convicted of his role in a 2014 armed robbery and double shooting.

Lennon Thomas, 39, was found guilty by a jury of his peers of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the 2014 crime.

He was sentenced to 65 years, with 55 to serve, 10 years were suspended and 5 for post release supervision according to Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Patricia Burchell.

Thomas was arrested Dec. 15, 2014 after the double shooting, armed robbery that happened at 816 Edwards Street, Shelton’s Fast Food and Grocery.

Thomas will be turned over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.