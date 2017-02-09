Kenneth Fairley now in federal custody

Here is a timeline of the events leading to Rev. Kenneth Fairley's guilty verdict.

Here is a timeline of the events leading to Rev. Kenneth Fairley's guilty verdict.

Rev. Kenneth Fairley was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals and he was transported to the Forrest County Jail and booked in. Source: Forrest County Jail

Rev. Kenneth Fairley was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals and he was transported to the Forrest County Jail and booked in. Source: Forrest County Jail

Hub City pastor Kenneth Fairley has surrendered to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Fairley, 63, “self-surrendered” to a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida Thursday, one day after his request to extend his surrender time was denied.

He was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2016, following a six-day trial, in September. He was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Urban Development through rehabbing houses in Hattiesburg.

He was sentenced to three years in in federal prison, ordered to pay $60,223.95 in restitution and a $30,000 fine and was given three years’ post-release supervision.

According to court guidelines, Fairley’s sentencing range fell between 33 to 41 months, meaning his sentence pending the judge’s decision should fall in that time frame.

In early January Fairley’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal on his behalf to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“This appeal is from the judgment of conviction, and sentence, as entered on Dec. 19, 2016, and from all other prior orders and rulings that resulted in that judgment of conviction; and for all other purposes permitted by law,” according to the appeal submitted by Herbert Larson Jr., Arnold Spencer, and Sanford Knott.

No other motions regarding the appeal process have been filed as of Feb. 9, 2017.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.