HFD assistant chief steps down, position to remain unfilled

The Hattiesburg Fire Department is now operating without their assistant chief, according to department officials.

Eddie Wilson, who was named the city’s new assistant chief by Presley in Feb. 15, 2016 has been moved back to a lieutenant position in the department.

Fire Chief Paul Presley said that Wilson asked to be removed from the position.

“Everyone in a position like that has a year of probation, and his year wasn’t up,” said Hattiesburg Fire Chief Paul Presley on Feb. 9th. “I had the right to move him back down if I wasn’t happy with the job he was doing, that’s just rules of civil service.”

"He stepped down, yeah he stepped down from the position," said Presley on Feb. 13th. "He has the right to do that, he's on probation for a year, there are some people that do rescind their promotion."

Presley said right now he is going to keep the position open, and wait before he starts the process to hire another assistant.

Wilson, who has been with the department since 1995, was one of six in the running for the position back in 2016.

“He is one of those guys I think he has the right mentality, definitely has the right attitude,” said Presley said during Feb. 2016 regarding his promotion.

Wilson's paperwork with the city for the change back to a lieutenant was filed in late January according to department officials.

**The story was edited changing the portion of the wording of demotion, to Wilson's request.**

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.