HFD assistant chief steps down, position to remain unfilled

William Carey needed two wins Wednesday just to get a chance to earn a NAIA World Series berth. The Crusaders came through in the clutch, taking down Texas Wesleyan University (6-5) and Southeastern University (6-4). .More >>
A former caretaker accused of stealing a patient’s identity pled guilty in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday.More >>
Hattiesburg Arts Council invites you to experience the artwork of two dynamic USM Fine Art Alumnus, Brian Goe and Spence Townsend.More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars and charged with multiple auto burglaries at a Runnelstown business.More >>
A mobile memorial to fallen soldiers in the Vietnam War made a stop over in Hattiesburg Wednesday on its way to an annual event in Jackson that salutes America's armed forces.More >>
