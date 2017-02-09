Meistersingers prepare to warm hearts ahead of Valentine's Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Meistersingers prepare to warm hearts ahead of Valentine's Day

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Meistersingers' Valentine's Day-themed concert takes place February 12 at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 115 North 25th Avenue.  Admission is free. A reception follows the concert.  Visit www.hccca.org for more details.

