Child struck by car in Midtown Hattiesburg

A child was transported to Jackson after being struck by a vehicle in the Midtown Market parking lot. Source: WDAM

A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck in the parking lot of Midtown Market in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Lt. Jon Traxler, around 9 o'clock this morning a vehicle was leaving a parking spot and struck a small child that had run out into the street.

"Right now we are investigating that the child was taken to a local hospital and from what I understand due to precautionary measures they are fixing to transport the child to another hospital for a pediatric type check up," said Traxler.

The child was later transported to a medical center in Jackson as a precautionary measure.

The accident is being investigated as a crash because it involved a motor vehicle, according to Traxler.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

