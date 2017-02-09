Memorial run to honor lives lost in Hattiesburg, Petal tornado

The run is in honor of those who lost their lives in the storm. Source: FGH

A memorial run has been scheduled to honor the lives lost in a devastating tornado that struck both Hattiesburg and Petal on January 21.

The Greater PineBelt Foundation and The Pinebelt Pacers have come together to create a 4 mile run/ 2 mile march at Town Square Park to honor those who died in the storms.

"Our goal is to bring everyone together, those affected by the storm and those who want to help," said Audrey Jackson with Diva Timing. "We invite all nonprofit organizations who serve disaster victims to set up a booth and showcase your services."

Registration will be at 1:00 p.m. on February 26, and the race begins at 2:00.

To register go to : https://runsignup.com/race/donate/ms/hattiesburg/pinebeltstrong

Food will be provided by Mugshots, Keg & Barrel, Newks and Crescent City Grill. Other restaurants are invited to participate.

Churches are also invited to donate food to help feed the hungry.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Pine Belt Disaster Fund at the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation, a fund that was set up to help rebuild lives.

For more information, click here.

