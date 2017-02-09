Memorial run to honor lives lost in Hattiesburg, Petal tornado

A Hattiesburg man has invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
A Hattiesburg man has invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Lamar County authorities located an elderly man who went missing Friday night.More >>
Lamar County authorities located an elderly man who went missing Friday night.More >>
Former Southern Miss wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning in Louisiana. Jackson was 48 years old.More >>
Former Southern Miss wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning in Louisiana. Jackson was 48 years old.More >>