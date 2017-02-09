Forecast: Sunny and much cooler weather expected today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Sunny and much cooler today with highs around 60-63 degrees.

It will be a little breezy today as well.

Clear and cold tonight with lows on the mid to upper 30.

Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs around 70.

The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances return Monday into Wednesday of next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather